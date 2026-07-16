Adani Power signs 25-year power supply pact with MSEDCL for 1,600 MW

Adani Power has signed a power supply agreement (PSA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the long-term supply of 1,600 MW of electricity.

The power will be supplied from a 2x800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project to be established under the design, build, finance, own and operate (DBFOO) model, the company said in an exchange filing.

The PSA has been signed for a period of 25 years. Adani Power added that the coal linkage for the project has been allocated under the SHAKTI Policy of the Government of India.

Adani Power, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.

Adani Power (APL) reported a 64.33% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,271.40 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared to Rs 2,599.23 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations remained largely flat at Rs 14,223.09 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 14,237.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Shares of Adani Power rose 0.43% to Rs 219.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News