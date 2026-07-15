Adani Power signs power supply agreement with MSEDCL
For supply of 1600 MW thermal powerAdani Power has signed a 25-year Power Supply Agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for supply of 1600 MW power on long term basis from a 2x800 MW Ultra-Supercritical Thermal power plant to be established under Design, Build, Finance, Own & Operate (DBFOO) basis.
The coal linkage for the power plant has been allocated under the SHAKTI Policy of Government of India.
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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 6:31 PM IST