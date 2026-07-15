Adani Power signs power supply agreement with MSEDCL

For supply of 1600 MW thermal power

Adani Power has signed a 25-year Power Supply Agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for supply of 1600 MW power on long term basis from a 2x800 MW Ultra-Supercritical Thermal power plant to be established under Design, Build, Finance, Own & Operate (DBFOO) basis.

The coal linkage for the power plant has been allocated under the SHAKTI Policy of Government of India.