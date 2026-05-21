Adani Power to acquire certain power assets and investments of Jaiprakash Associates
Adani Power announced that pursuant to the approved resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) submitted by Adani Enterprises, the company has entered into the following definitive agreements with JAL:
(a) Share Purchase Agreement for acquisition of 24% shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures (a listed entity), held by JAL; and
(b) Business Transfer Agreement for acquisition of the 180 MW thermal power plant of JAL located in Churk and other related assets, including 11.49% shares of Prayagraj Power Generation Company, held by JAL.
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 10:16 AM IST