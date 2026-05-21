Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power to acquire certain power assets and investments of Jaiprakash Associates

Adani Power to acquire certain power assets and investments of Jaiprakash Associates

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
Adani Power announced that pursuant to the approved resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) submitted by Adani Enterprises, the company has entered into the following definitive agreements with JAL:

(a) Share Purchase Agreement for acquisition of 24% shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures (a listed entity), held by JAL; and

(b) Business Transfer Agreement for acquisition of the 180 MW thermal power plant of JAL located in Churk and other related assets, including 11.49% shares of Prayagraj Power Generation Company, held by JAL.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR recovers from historic lows as oil pulls back; RBI announces $5 billion US Dollar/INR swap auction to defend rupee

INR recovers from historic lows as oil pulls back; RBI announces $5 billion US Dollar/INR swap auction to defend rupee

Veedol Corp gains after Q4 PAT climbs 9% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Veedol Corp gains after Q4 PAT climbs 9% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Aurionpro Solutions gains after securing largest US order win

Aurionpro Solutions gains after securing largest US order win

Sharika Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sharika Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 104.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 104.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpaceX IPOTechnology NewsPersonal Finance