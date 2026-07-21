Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit declines 14.23% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 27.20% to Rs 1753.53 croreNet profit of Adani Total Gas declined 14.23% to Rs 141.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 165.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.20% to Rs 1753.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1378.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1753.531378.58 27 OPM %15.4021.27 -PBDT253.56277.90 -9 PBT186.90222.29 -16 NP141.72165.24 -14
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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST