Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit rises 8.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.10% to Rs 1557.22 crore

Net profit of Adani Total Gas rose 8.89% to Rs 168.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 154.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.10% to Rs 1557.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1341.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.20% to Rs 655.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 654.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.89% to Rs 5894.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4999.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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