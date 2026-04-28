Adani Total Gas jumps after reporting strong Q4 performance

Adani Total Gas rallied 3.14% to Rs 656.10 after the company reported 4.3% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 155.84 crore on 15.9% increase in revenue from operations (exlcuding excise duty) to Rs 1,548.58 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 8% YoY to Rs 214.42 crore in Q4 March 2026. EBITDA stood at Rs 310 crore in Q4 FY26, up 13% compared with Rs 274 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sales volume increased 13% YoY to 297 Million Standard Cubic Meters (MMSCM). CNG Volumes increased by 17% Y-o-Y to 207 MMSCM on account of CNG network expansion across multiple Geographical Areas (GAs) while PNG Volume has increased by 5% Y-o-Y to 91 MMSCM.

With lower allocation of APM gas to CNG segment, higher Henry Hub (HH) prices, higher spot prices due to geopolitical tension, the cost of Natural gas rose by 18% to 1,199 crore in Q4 FY26. During the quarter, APM allocation for CNG segment reduced to around 36% from 41% from last quarter, the balance was met with existing contracts and Spot procurement.

On annual basis, the companys standalone net profit fell 1.7% to Rs 363.88 crore despite 17.6% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 5,863.51 crore in FY26 over FY25. As on 31st March 2026, CNG stations stood at 705.

Suresh P. Manglani, CEO & ED, ATGL, said, With resilient execution, underpinned by operational excellence and digital enablement, ATGL delivered strong double-digit growth in volumes and revenues, supported by steady EBITDA expansion. Despite geopolitical disruptions from West Asia, elevated LNG prices, and currency volatility, our nimble and diversified sourcing strategy ensured uninterrupted gas supply.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each fully paid-up for FY26.

Adani Total Gas operates in 34 geographical areas in India and is involved in expanding the use of natural gas in the countrys energy mix. The company also has a 50:50 joint venture with Indian Oil Corporation, Indian Oil-Adani Gas, which operates 19 additional geographical areas. In addition, Adani Total Gas has subsidiaries for e-mobility and biomass businesses and a joint venture for gas meter manufacturing.