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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Total Gas Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Adani Total Gas Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Safari Industries (India) Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd and ITI Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 March 2026.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Safari Industries (India) Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd and ITI Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 March 2026.

Adani Total Gas Ltd spiked 8.82% to Rs 561.45 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 43.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd soared 5.59% to Rs 262.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72417 shares in the past one month.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd surged 5.15% to Rs 1617.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2939 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15943 shares in the past one month.

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Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd added 3.17% to Rs 3253.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6383 shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd jumped 2.86% to Rs 272.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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