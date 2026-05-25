Adani Total Gas Ltd soars 1.13%, rises for third straight session

Adani Total Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 660.15, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.43% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% gain in NIFTY and a 12.95% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Total Gas Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 660.15, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23941.85. The Sensex is at 76196.93, up 1.04%. Adani Total Gas Ltd has added around 3.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Total Gas Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40237.6, up 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 112.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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