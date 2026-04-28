Adani Total Gas Ltd soars 1.56%, Gains for third straight session

Adani Total Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 645.5, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.86% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% gain in NIFTY and a 18.57% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Total Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 645.5, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 24031.45. The Sensex is at 77023.89, down 0.36%. Adani Total Gas Ltd has added around 26.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Total Gas Ltd is a constituent, has added around 17.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40496.7, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 123.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 111.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.