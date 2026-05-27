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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Total Gas Ltd soars 8.68%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Total Gas Ltd soars 8.68%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Adani Total Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 775, up 8.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.16% in last one year as compared to a 3.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.77% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Total Gas Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 775, up 8.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23936.1. The Sensex is at 76035.12, up 0.03%. Adani Total Gas Ltd has risen around 18.53% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Total Gas Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40814.6, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 346.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 123.13 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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