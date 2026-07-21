Adani Total Gas slips as Q1 PAT declines 18% YoY to Rs 133 crore

Adani Total Gas (ATGL) fell 1.87% to Rs 699.35 after the company reported a 17.96% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 133.03 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 162.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 27.10% YoY to Rs 1,743.48 crore in Q1 FY27, driven by higher CNG volumes.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 18.70% YoY to Rs 178.21 crore, while EBITDA fell 7% YoY to Rs 281 crore from Rs 301 crore in Q1 FY26.

Sales volume rose 13% YoY to 303 MMSCM during the quarter. CNG volumes increased 18% YoY to 218 MMSCM, supported by network expansion and higher throughput across multiple geographical areas. PNG volumes grew 4% YoY to 85 MMSCM, aided by healthy demand from domestic and commercial customers despite geopolitical headwinds in West Asia.

During the quarter, the allocation of Administered Price Mechanism (APM) gas for the CNG segment declined to around 30% from 36% in the previous quarter. The shortfall was met through existing contracts and higher-priced spot gas purchases.

The company said the continued geopolitical tensions in West Asia, along with an increase in the APM gas price ceiling, led to a 39% rise in natural gas costs. Elevated crude oil prices also pushed up Brent-linked gas costs across New Well Gas, Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG), and spot LNG during Q1 FY27.

Sanjay Pandita, CEO, ATGL, said, "ATGL, yet again, delivered robust growth in volumes up by 13% YoY and revenue up by 27% during Q1 FY27, driven by strong operational performance and increasing consumer preference for cleaner fuels.

The operating environment remained dynamic, with elevated gas prices, higher Brent crude prices, compounded by currency volatility, and geopolitical developments negatively impacting global energy supplies. While these factors exerted pressure on gas sourcing strategy for the CGD industry, our focus remained ensuring supply continuity, enhancing operational efficiency, safeguarding CNG and PNG consumers from undue risks and creating long-term value for customers and stakeholders.

We continue to focus on sustainable growth, through disciplined network expansion, digital enablement, and the development of our clean energy ecosystem across CNG, PNG, and e-mobility." Sanjay Pandita, CEO, ATGL

Adani Total Gas is authorised to operate in 34 geographical areas (GAs) across India. The company also has interests in e-mobility, biomass, and gas meter manufacturing through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, including Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL), Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Ltd, Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Ltd, and Smart Meter Technologies Private Limited.

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