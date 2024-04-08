Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility signs MoU with MG Motor India

To strengthen EV charging infrastructure in India

Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility (ATEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas (ATGL), and part of the diversified Adani Portfolio and MG Motor India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the EV charging infrastructure in India.

The joint collaboration to develop the charging solutions for electric vehicle (EV) and value-added services to MG's EV customers nationwide and will underpin India's rapidly evolving EV ecosystem by helping build a robust and efficient charging infrastructure.

In terms of MoU, Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility (ATEL) will set up CC2 60 kW DC chargers at upcoming MG dealerships to bolster the charging network and enhance customer accessibility. The partnership will also provide a comprehensive solution encompassing supply, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance of charging infrastructure. In addition, a digital platform will be launched to facilitate a seamless customer experience, covering discovery, user authentication, charging, and billing settlement through a dedicated mobile application.

Under this strategic partnership, both parties shall explore the potential of integrating public charging stations across platforms by leveraging advanced application programming interfaces (APIs) to enhance network visibility and accessibility. This integration will offer increased accessibility and visibility to the PCS Network and a seamless experience across the integrated network owned and deployed by both entities.

