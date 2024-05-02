Adani Wilmar Q4 PAT soars 67% YoY to Rs 157 cr

Revenue from operations stood Rs 13,238.04 crore in Q4 FY24, down 4.57% from Rs 13,872.64 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year. Profit before tax climbed 63.18% year on year to Rs 210.89 crore during the quarter. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel Edible oils grew by 11% and Food & FMCG by 9% in volume terms, a significant decline in the export business of oil meals dragged down the overall volume growth to 3% YoY in Q4 FY24. The edible oil major's consolidated net profit surged 67.45% to Rs 156.75 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 93.61 crore posted in Q4 FY23.Revenue from operations stood Rs 13,238.04 crore in Q4 FY24, down 4.57% from Rs 13,872.64 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The company said that its sales volume continued to grow well, and it has witnessed strong volume growth in both edible oils and foods businesses during the quarter and for the full year, driven by increased retail penetration.

During the period under review, the edible oil segment recorded revenue of Rs 10,195 crore (down 6% YoY) while Food & FMCG segments revenue was at Rs 1,341 crore (up 16% YoY).

The Industry Essentials segment recorded revenue of Rs 1,702 crores in Q4 FY24, down 12% from Rs 1,924 crore posted in Q4 FY23. The volume declined by 22% YoY in Q424. This is due to the decline in the oil meal business by 45%. Oleo-chemicals and Castor businesses grew by 19% and 4% respectively.

In recent quarters, the company has made significant improvement in its distribution infrastructure in the southern region. Regional marketing communications and other interventions have resulted in the company gaining market share in Sunflower Oil. With the increased digitalization of sales function, the company has improved its agility in making decisions for dynamic pricing in the local markets, it added.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 74.58% to Rs 147.99 crore on 11.9% fall in revenue to Rs 51,261.63 crore in FY24 over FY23.

In Edible oils, the domestic branded sales volume grew at a faster clip at 13% YoY in FY24, compared to overall growth. This is the second consecutive year with faster growth in the branded portfolio, which has resulted in the market share gains.

The company stated that it has also been gaining market share in its key products. In edible oils, ROCP (refined oil consumer pack) market share of AWL has increased by 60bps to 19% on MAT basis. In wheat flour, its market share has increased by 60bps to 5.6%.

For Food & FMCG segment, the domestic revenue and volume both grew by 39% in FY24, whereas export volumes of rice declined by 46%, due to export restrictions. As a result, overall Food & FMCG revenue grew by 23% YoY resulting in revenues of Rs 4,944 crore. The revenue from branded products in the domestic market has been growing consistently YoY at over 30% for the last ten quarter.

The hotels, restaurants and cafes (HORECA) segment has crossed Rs 400 crore of revenue in FY24, a feat achieved within 1.5 years of setting up a dedicated HORECA distribution channel. This segment has an estimated addressable market of over Rs 65,000 crore for edible oils & foods.

The profitability of the company recovered in H2 of FY24, after witnessing subdued profits due to highprice inventory and dis-alignment of the hedges in H1 FY24. In H2 FY24, the PAT grew by 5% YoY to Rs 358 crore, compared to Rs 340 crore in H2 FY23.

Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, Adani Wilmar, said, We continued to witness strong volume growth in our edible oils & foods business driven by increased retail penetration. A focused approach in sales & marketing and regional approach in each category is leading to gaining market share from the local players. The adoption of our Integrated Business model strategy allows us to effectively compete with large and regional players.

With fast-growing volumes, the company has achieved major milestones during the year. In fiscal FY24, Food & FMCG business reached 1 million MT in sales and overall company surpassed 6 million MT in sales. Revenue in Food & FMCG segment has nearly doubled in last 2 years to reach almost INR 5,000 crores in FY24. Improvement in branded mix in edible oils during the year has also led to better profitability for the Company in the second half.

The challenges faced by the company in Bangladesh operations have been overcome with the improved forex situation and fundamentals of the economy. The operations have come back to normalcy this quarter. Our brand Rupchanda remains the market leader in Bangladesh in the Edible Oil category.

