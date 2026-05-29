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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adarsh Plant Protect reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Adarsh Plant Protect reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales decline 27.83% to Rs 3.19 crore

Net profit of Adarsh Plant Protect reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.83% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.20% to Rs 12.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.194.42 -28 12.0417.50 -31 OPM %21.63-27.60 -6.81-1.94 - PBDT0.55-1.26 LP 0.52-0.65 LP PBT0.07-1.28 LP -0.01-1.16 99 NP0.06-1.28 LP -0.02-1.16 98

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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