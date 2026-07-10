ADB trims India's growth projection to 6.6% reflecting elevated energy prices

Asian Development Bank on Thursday lowered India's GDP growth projection to 6.6 per cent as against 6.9 per cent estimated earlier for the current fiscal on concerns of higher energy prices fuelled by the Middle East crisis. Despite the growth moderation, India still continues to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world, ADB said. India's GDP growth forecasts are revised down to 6.6 per cent for FY2026 (ending 31 March 2027) and maintained at 7.3 per cent for FY2027, Asian Development Outlook (ADO) July 2026 said. Growth will be supported by policy interventions to attract more foreign capital, as well as fuel tax cuts, targeted credit support, strong services exports, and public capital expenditure. The FY2027 growth forecast remains unchanged from April, underpinned by improved global conditions and export competitiveness gained through trade agreements with various partners. However, risks tilt to the downside driven by heightened geopolitical tensions, or weather-induced weakness in agriculture, ADB noted.

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