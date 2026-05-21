ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 18.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.85% to Rs 61.13 crore

Net profit of ADC India Communications rose 18.98% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.85% to Rs 61.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.61% to Rs 18.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 199.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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