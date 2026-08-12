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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 72.64% in the June 2026 quarter

ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 72.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales rise 40.25% to Rs 63.17 crore

Net profit of ADC India Communications rose 72.64% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.25% to Rs 63.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales63.1745.04 40 OPM %17.1613.14 -PBDT11.636.71 73 PBT11.526.66 73 NP8.584.97 73

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:16 PM IST