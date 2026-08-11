Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayJharkhand protest Day 17RBI New Rule on Loan RecoveryOpen-Weight ModelsHindustan Copper Q1 resultsVB-G RAM G
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adcounty Media India consolidated net profit rises 25.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Adcounty Media India consolidated net profit rises 25.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales rise 48.15% to Rs 25.26 crore

Net profit of Adcounty Media India rose 25.37% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.15% to Rs 25.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales25.2617.05 48 OPM %25.9329.91 -PBDT6.995.49 27 PBT6.805.42 25 NP5.144.10 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Abans Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 106.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Abans Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 106.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Laser Power & Infra consolidated net profit declines 58.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Laser Power & Infra consolidated net profit declines 58.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Global Surfaces reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Global Surfaces reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tarsons Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tarsons Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 29.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 29.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST