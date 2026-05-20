Adcounty Media India consolidated net profit rises 65.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.32% to Rs 31.37 crore

Net profit of Adcounty Media India rose 65.66% to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.32% to Rs 31.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.27% to Rs 20.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.98% to Rs 86.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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