Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adcounty Media India consolidated net profit rises 65.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Adcounty Media India consolidated net profit rises 65.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 38.32% to Rs 31.37 crore

Net profit of Adcounty Media India rose 65.66% to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.32% to Rs 31.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.27% to Rs 20.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.98% to Rs 86.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales31.3722.68 38 86.1168.90 25 OPM %25.6323.24 -28.6626.44 - PBDT9.045.41 67 27.7618.74 48 PBT8.865.31 67 27.2918.40 48 NP6.563.96 66 20.2513.75 47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Capital Infra Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 195.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Capital Infra Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 195.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bluspring Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bluspring Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 4.53% in the March 2026 quarter

C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 4.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 38.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 38.91% in the March 2026 quarter

P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 39.43% in the March 2026 quarter

P I Industries consolidated net profit declines 39.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayPetrol Price HikeRetirement Income SchemeTop Stocks To BuyNykaa Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance