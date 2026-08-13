Add-Shop E-Retail standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.19% to Rs 45.64 crore

Net profit of Add-Shop E-Retail rose 28.57% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.19% to Rs 45.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.45.6429.411.882.650.520.450.360.290.270.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News