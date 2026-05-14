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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 57.60% in the March 2026 quarter

ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 57.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 23.68% to Rs 196.73 crore

Net profit of ADF Foods rose 57.60% to Rs 25.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.68% to Rs 196.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 159.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.83% to Rs 89.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.88% to Rs 683.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 589.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales196.73159.07 24 683.23589.58 16 OPM %17.4415.52 -19.1216.68 - PBDT42.2125.61 65 148.05109.85 35 PBT36.4920.94 74 126.9291.60 39 NP25.9116.44 58 89.9269.26 30

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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