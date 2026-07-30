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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ADF Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

ADF Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, ICDS Ltd, TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd and Anlon Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 July 2026.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, ICDS Ltd, TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd and Anlon Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 July 2026.

ADF Foods Ltd crashed 12.42% to Rs 263.4 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 54921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46827 shares in the past one month.

 

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd lost 9.33% to Rs 182.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

ICDS Ltd tumbled 9.30% to Rs 39. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 103 shares in the past one month.

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TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd fell 8.52% to Rs 9.56. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 925 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 816 shares in the past one month.

Anlon Healthcare Ltd corrected 8.12% to Rs 14.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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