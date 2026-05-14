ADF Foods rises after recording nearly 58% rise in Q4 PAT

ADF Foods added 2.96% to Rs 279.90 after the company reported 57.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 25.9 crore on a 23.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 196.7 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

While EBITDA improved by 38.9% YoY to Rs 34.3 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 190 basis points YoY to 17.4% in the fourth quarter.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 36.49 crore, up by 74.3% from Rs 20.94 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 89.92 crore (up 29.8% YoY) and Rs 683.23 crore (up 15.9% YoY), respectively.

Bimal Thakkar, chairman & managing director, said: Despite prevailing challenges including tariffs, West Asia conflict, and supply chain issues, our business saw continued momentum fueled by significant traction from listings secured in the past few quarters and strengthening our brand penetration and distribution across all our key markets.

Our flagship brand, Ashoka, continues to strengthen its market presence driven by strong diaspora demand, and our mainstream brand, Truly Indian has exceeded expectations with a marked acceleration in its growth trajectory.

We have successfully commenced operations at our Surat greenfield facility in Q4FY26 with scale up planned over the coming quarters. We continue to witness strong brand-led traction, supported by deeper penetration.

The ongoing West Asia situation poses near-term challenges to GCC sales, freight costs, and transit timelines. However, with our sustained focus on execution excellence and operational discipline, we remain cautiously optimistic in our ability to maintain the current growth trajectory over the long term.

ADF is a consumer-focused company and a leading manufacturer of prepared ethnic foods, offering frozen foods, ready-to-eat (RTE) items, ready-to-cook (RTC) items, sauces, pickles, pastes and dips under its 5 prominent brands. The Companys products are available in 60+ countries through a strong distribution network across North America, UK, EU, Middle East & Asia Pacific.

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