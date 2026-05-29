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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adhbhut Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Adhbhut Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.15 crore

Net Loss of Adhbhut Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.51% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.150.15 0 0.610.83 -27 OPM %-186.67-13.33 --29.5143.37 - PBDT-0.34-0.09 -278 -0.460.10 PL PBT-0.60-0.36 -67 -1.51-0.95 -59 NP-0.65-0.39 -67 -1.58-0.64 -147

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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