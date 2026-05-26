Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adinath Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Adinath Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Adinath Textiles reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Deepak Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Deepak Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aplab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aplab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dhunseri Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 42.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dhunseri Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 42.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter

EID Parry (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 340.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

EID Parry (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 340.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Thomas Cook partner with Atlys

Thomas Cook partner with Atlys

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayKerala DHSE Plus 2 Results 2026CNG Price HikeUS Iran StrikesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table