Aditya Birla Capital allots 1.41 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 141,848 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10/- each on 28 August 2026 pursuant to exercise of Stock Options / Restricted Stock Units/ Performance Stock Units under ABCL Scheme 2017 and ABCL Scheme 2022.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company will increase from Rs 27,37,37,02,690 (i.e. 2,73,73,70,269 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each) to Rs 27,37,51,21,170 (i.e. 2,73,75,12,117 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each).