Aditya Birla Capital allots 1.41 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 141,848 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10/- each on 28 August 2026 pursuant to exercise of Stock Options / Restricted Stock Units/ Performance Stock Units under ABCL Scheme 2017 and ABCL Scheme 2022.
Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company will increase from Rs 27,37,37,02,690 (i.e. 2,73,73,70,269 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each) to Rs 27,37,51,21,170 (i.e. 2,73,75,12,117 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each).
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 7:16 PM IST