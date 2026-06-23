Aditya Birla Capital allots 11.23 cr equity shares on preferential basis

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 11,23,53,236 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each on preferential allotment on private placement basis as under:

1. 8,08,94,331 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 356.02 for an aggregate amount of Rs 2879.99 crore to Grasim Industries, the promoter of the company.

2. 56,17,661 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 356.02 for an aggregate amount of Rs 199.99 crore to Suryaja Investments Pte. Ltd., Singapore, an Aditya Birla Group entity and promoter group of the company.

3. 2,58,41,244 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 356.02 crore for an aggregate amount of Rs 919.99 crore to International Finance Corporation.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 2734,20,63,000 comprising of 273,42,06,300 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.