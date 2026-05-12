Aditya Birla Capital allots 2.72 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 2,72,002 equity shares under ESOP on 12 May 2026. Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up equity share capital of the Company will increase from Rs 26,20,54,28,960 (i.e. 2,62,05,42,896 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each) to Rs 26,20,81,48,980 (i.e. 2,62,08,14,898 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each).