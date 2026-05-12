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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Capital allots 2.72 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Capital allots 2.72 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 2,72,002 equity shares under ESOP on 12 May 2026. Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up equity share capital of the Company will increase from Rs 26,20,54,28,960 (i.e. 2,62,05,42,896 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each) to Rs 26,20,81,48,980 (i.e. 2,62,08,14,898 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each).
 

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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