Saturday, March 07, 2026 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aditya Birla Capital allots 42,581 equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Capital allots 42,581 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 42,581 equity shares under ESOP. Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 26,19,36,31,390 (i.e. 2,61,93,63,139 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each) to Rs 26,19,40,57,200 (i.e. 2,61,94,05,720 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each).

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

