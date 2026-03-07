Aditya Birla Capital allots 42,581 equity shares under ESOP
Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 42,581 equity shares under ESOP. Consequent to the above allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company will increase from Rs 26,19,36,31,390 (i.e. 2,61,93,63,139 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each) to Rs 26,19,40,57,200 (i.e. 2,61,94,05,720 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 10:31 AM IST