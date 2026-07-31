Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 40.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.17% to Rs 12179.54 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital rose 40.07% to Rs 1174.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 838.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.17% to Rs 12179.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9502.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12179.549502.6940.7140.521722.401253.231640.871181.941174.70838.63

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