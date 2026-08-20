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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Capital forays into gold loan biz

Aditya Birla Capital forays into gold loan biz

Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Aims to establish network of 1,000 gold loan branches in next 3 years

The NBFC business of Aditya Birla Capital announced its entry into the Gold Loan business, marking a strategic expansion of its secured lending portfolio. The Gold Loan offering complements its existing retail and MSME lending franchise, providing customers with a transparent, flexible and collateral-backed credit solution.

The Company has planned a phase-wise rollout of 200-300 dedicated Gold Loan branches by March 2027 across high-potential markets. Over the next three years, the ABCL-NBFC business aims to establish a network of around 1,000 Gold Loan branches, building a strong pan-India franchise and further strengthening its presence across the country.

 

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 10:04 AM IST