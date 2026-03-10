Aditya Birla Capital invests Rs 750 cr in Aditya Birla Housing Finance
Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) has made an investment of Rs. 749.99 crore on rights basis, in the equity shares of Aditya Birla Housing Finance (ABHFL). Pursuant to the aforesaid investments, there is no change in the percentage shareholding of ABCL and ABHFL continues to be wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 7:16 PM IST