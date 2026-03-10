Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aditya Birla Capital invests Rs 750 cr in Aditya Birla Housing Finance

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 7:16 PM IST
Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) has made an investment of Rs. 749.99 crore on rights basis, in the equity shares of Aditya Birla Housing Finance (ABHFL). Pursuant to the aforesaid investments, there is no change in the percentage shareholding of ABCL and ABHFL continues to be wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

H.G. Infra Engineering bags Rs 401-cr order from Anuppur Thermal Energy

INR recovers from record low levels

Innovision IPO subscribed 0.02 times

Market snaps two-day losing streak; Nifty settles above 24,250 mark

Benchmarks rebound after two-day slide as oil eases, global cues improve

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

