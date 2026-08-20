Aditya Birla Capital rises on announcing foray into gold loan business

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) added 2.60% to Rs 407.05 after the company announced that its entry into the gold loan business, marking a strategic expansion of its secured lending portfolio.

The Gold Loan offering complements its existing retail and MSME lending franchise of the company's NBFC business.

The company has planned a phase-wise rollout of 200-300 dedicated gold loan branches by March 2027 across high-potential markets. Over the next three years, the ABCL-NBFC business aims to establish a network of around 1,000 gold loan branches.

The offering will cater to various customers across urban and semi-urban markets, serving existing customers within the Aditya Birla Capital ecosystem and expanding its reach to new customers through an integrated distribution network of physical branches and digital platforms.

Aditya Birla Capital-NBFC business ranks among the top five, AAA rated diversified NBFCs in India. It offers a comprehensive suite of secured and unsecured lending solutions tailored for retail, SME, and corporates across four core verticals of personal and consumer loans, unsecured business loans, secured business loans, and corporate/mid-market loans.

Rakesh Singh, executive director and CEO - NBFC, Aditya Birla Capital, said: "Gold loans are witnessing strong structural growth in India, and our entry into this segment is a natural extension of our secured lending strategy.

In a category where trust is paramount, customers seek transparency, secure handling of their gold, and the confidence that their valuable assets are in safe and trusted hands."

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) is a listed systemically important, upper layer non-deposit taking non-banking financial company (NBFC-ICC) and the holding company of the financial services businesses. The company provides a comprehensive suite of financial solutions across Loans, Investments, Insurance, and Payments to serve the diverse needs of customers across their lifecycles.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 40.07% to Rs 1174.70 crore on a 28.17% rise in revenue to Rs 12,179.54 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News