Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 215.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 10.60% to Rs 2025.56 croreNet Loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 215.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 211.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 2025.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1831.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2025.561831.46 11 OPM %5.465.78 -PBDT29.4756.10 -47 PBT-320.26-259.50 -23 NP-215.24-211.98 -2
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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 5:51 PM IST