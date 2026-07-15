Aditya Birla Money slides as Q1 PAT 28% YoY to Rs 11-cr

Aditya Birla Money declined 8.27% to Rs 143.65 after the company reported a 27.7% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.12 crore despite a 16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 130.77 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) tanked 25.09% YoY to Rs 15.40 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total expenses increased 25.70% to Rs 116.05 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 92.32 crore in Q1 FY26. Fees & commission expenses stood at Rs 20.09 crore (up 15.79% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 31.73 crore (up 13.76% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 43.67 crore (up 38.23% YoY).

Revenue from broking business stood at Rs 98.80 crore in Q4 FY26, up 26.55% compared with Rs 78.07 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from wholesale debt market segment jumped 4.27% YoY to Rs 31.95 crore in Q1 FY27.

Aditya Birla Money (ABML) is a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital. The company is a stock broking and capital market products distributor, offering equity and derivative trading through NSE and BSE and currency derivatives on MCX-SX and commodities trading through MCX and NCDEX.

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