Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit rises 100.75% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 30.50% to Rs 129.80 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Money rose 100.75% to Rs 18.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.50% to Rs 129.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.18% to Rs 58.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 468.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 453.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales129.8099.46 31 468.59453.15 3 OPM %50.1449.99 -48.2350.30 - PBDT28.6715.20 89 93.58111.43 -16 PBT25.7112.65 103 81.84101.65 -19 NP18.739.33 101 58.4874.19 -21
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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST