Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit rises 100.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.50% to Rs 129.80 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Money rose 100.75% to Rs 18.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.50% to Rs 129.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.18% to Rs 58.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 468.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 453.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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