Tuesday, June 30, 2026 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd Spikes 1.52%

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd Spikes 1.52%

Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd has added 7.58% over last one month compared to 5.2% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.98% rise in the SENSEX

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd rose 1.52% today to trade at Rs 1333.05. The BSE Realty index is up 0.59% to quote at 6433.11. The index is up 5.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 1.46% and Phoenix Mills Ltd added 0.72% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 15.82 % over last one year compared to the 7.9% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd has added 7.58% over last one month compared to 5.2% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.98% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 24 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17491 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2460 on 01 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1080.1 on 16 Mar 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godrej Properties acquires 47-acre land parcel in South Chennai

Godrej Properties acquires 47-acre land parcel in South Chennai

Lumax Auto Technologies divests its 50% stake in JV Lumax Jopp Allied Technologies

Lumax Auto Technologies divests its 50% stake in JV Lumax Jopp Allied Technologies

Market nudge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Market nudge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Adani Ports and MSC Group forge their 3rd collaboration

Adani Ports and MSC Group forge their 3rd collaboration

KPIL wins orders of Rs 2,957 cr

KPIL wins orders of Rs 2,957 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks To Buy TodayStocks to Watch TodayNifty Expiry Day StrategyIndia AI MissionAxis Bank CFO Puneet Sharma ResignWrong Side Driving FinePrism Hybrid Long-Short FundTechnology NewsPersonal Finance