Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd Spikes 1.52%

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd has added 7.58% over last one month compared to 5.2% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.98% rise in the SENSEX

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd rose 1.52% today to trade at Rs 1333.05. The BSE Realty index is up 0.59% to quote at 6433.11. The index is up 5.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 1.46% and Phoenix Mills Ltd added 0.72% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 15.82 % over last one year compared to the 7.9% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd has added 7.58% over last one month compared to 5.2% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.98% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 24 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17491 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2460 on 01 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1080.1 on 16 Mar 2026.

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