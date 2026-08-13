Aditya Birla Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.55 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 30.40% to Rs 188.05 croreNet Loss of Aditya Birla Real Estate reported to Rs 38.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 25.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.40% to Rs 188.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 144.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales188.05144.21 30 OPM %-30.15-29.39 -PBDT-65.65-37.60 -75 PBT-83.00-53.10 -56 NP-38.55-25.47 -51
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:51 PM IST