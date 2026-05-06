Aditya Birla Real Estate reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 79.07% to Rs 82.00 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Real Estate reported to Rs 10.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 131.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 79.07% to Rs 82.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 391.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 103.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 161.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 66.45% to Rs 403.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1203.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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