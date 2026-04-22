Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 2.90 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has allotted 290,148 equity shares under ESOP on 22 April 2026. Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased from Rs 1,44,40,30,985/- (i.e. 28,88,06,197 equity shares of face value Rs 5/- each) to Rs 1,44,54,81,725/- (i.e. 28,90,96,345 equity shares of face value Rs 5/- each).