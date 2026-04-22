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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 2.90 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 2.90 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has allotted 290,148 equity shares under ESOP on 22 April 2026. Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased from Rs 1,44,40,30,985/- (i.e. 28,88,06,197 equity shares of face value Rs 5/- each) to Rs 1,44,54,81,725/- (i.e. 28,90,96,345 equity shares of face value Rs 5/- each).
 

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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