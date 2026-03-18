Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 20,568 equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has allotted 20,568 equity shares under ESOP on 17 March 2026. Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 1,44,39,28,145/- (i.e. 28,87,85,629 equity shares of face value Rs 5/- each) to Rs 1,44,40,30,985/- (i.e. 28,88,06,197 equity shares of face value Rs 5/- each).

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