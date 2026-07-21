Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 11.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.48% to Rs 462.96 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC rose 11.68% to Rs 309.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 277.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 462.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 447.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.462.96447.3955.6559.45418.89382.55406.07372.28309.49277.11

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