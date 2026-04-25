Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 71.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.30% to Rs 9112.40 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company rose 71.65% to Rs 62.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.30% to Rs 9112.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6835.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.29% to Rs 172.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.54% to Rs 24158.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20042.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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