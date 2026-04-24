Aditya Birla Sun Life Q4 PAT slides 18% YoY to Rs 187 crore

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's consolidated net profit declined 17.96% to Rs 187.11 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 228.08 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 6.85% year on year to Rs 458.23 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 219.40 crore in Q4 FY26, down 28.07% from Rs 305.04 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMCs (ABSLAMC) overall quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) including alternate assets grew 17% YoY to Rs 4,74,000 crore for the quarter ending 31 March 2026. The companys mutual fund QAAUM also witnessed a growth of 14% YoY to Rs 4,35,900 crore.

Equity mutual fund QAAUM increased by 17% year-on-year to Rs 1,97,400 crore for quarter ending 31 March 2026. Equity mutual fund mix stood at 45.3% in Q4 FY26.

Individual monthly AAUM stood at Rs 1,99,400 crore for March 2026. Individual mix stood at 47.4% of mutual fund AUM.

B-30 monthly AAUM has increased by 11% year-on-year to Rs 71,900 crore for March 2026. B-30 mix is at 17.1% of mutual fund AUM.

Passive QAAUM stood at Rs 41,100 crore as of 31 March 2026 growing by 25% year-on-year.

Monthly SIP contribution (including STP) stood at Rs 1,20,400 crore for March 2026 with 4.05 million contributing SIP accounts. Registered around 6,17,000 new SIPs (including STP) for the quarter ending 31 March 2026.

PMS/ AIF QAAUM including the ESIC mandate, grew by 3x year-on-year to Rs 32,600 crore for the quarter ending 31 March 2026, up from Rs 11,300 crore. The ESIC mandate QAAUM for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 28,500 crore.

Over 93,700 KYD-compliant MFDs, 360+ National Distributors and 90+ Banks serviced through 310+ locations of which over 80% are in B-30 cities.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 25.50 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing AGM. If approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the conclusion of the AGM. The record date for determining eligible shareholders will be announced separately.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC was incorporated in 1994 and is promoted by Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. The company is the investment manager to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and also operates across portfolio management services, alternative investment funds, offshore strategies and real estate investments.

The scrip rose 1.10% to Rs 1,061.20 on the BSE.