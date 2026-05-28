Aditya Infotech consolidated net profit rises 207.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.49% to Rs 1422.03 crore

Net profit of Aditya Infotech rose 207.73% to Rs 169.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.49% to Rs 1422.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 977.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.72% to Rs 367.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 351.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.64% to Rs 4220.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3111.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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