Aditya Infotech consolidated net profit rises 207.73% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 45.49% to Rs 1422.03 croreNet profit of Aditya Infotech rose 207.73% to Rs 169.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.49% to Rs 1422.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 977.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.72% to Rs 367.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 351.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.64% to Rs 4220.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3111.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1422.03977.44 45 4220.813111.87 36 OPM %18.0610.03 -13.417.95 - PBDT250.6586.04 191 548.77216.58 153 PBT227.9274.07 208 492.75185.45 166 NP169.1354.96 208 367.96351.37 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Caspian Corporate Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 142.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:23 AM IST