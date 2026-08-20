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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Infotech rallies on Rs 1,500 crore fund-raising plan

Aditya Infotech rallies on Rs 1,500 crore fund-raising plan

Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Aditya Infotech jumped 3.68% to Rs 3,429.20 after the company's board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through the issuance of equity shares via one or more permissible modes.

The proposed fund raise may be undertaken through public issue(s), qualified institutions placement (QIP), or a combination of such modes, subject to applicable approvals.

The board also approved initiating the process for obtaining shareholders approval through a postal ballot. In addition, it approved the constitution of a committee of directors to oversee and undertake necessary actions related to the proposed fund raising, in accordance with applicable laws.

Aditya Infotech operates under the CP PLUS brand and offers video security and surveillance products, technologies and solutions for enterprise and consumer segments. The company provides integrated security systems and Security-as-a-Service through its distribution network.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 332.48% to Rs 142.2 crore on 89.51% jump in net sales to Rs 1,402.42 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 11:31 AM IST