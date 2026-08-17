Aditya Infotech's board to mull fund raising on 19 August'26

Aditya Infotech said its board of directors will meet on 19 August 2026 to consider a proposal for raising funds through various permissible modes.

The company said the proposed fund raising may include issuance of securities through one or more modes, including public issue(s) and qualified institutions placement (QIP), subject to approval from shareholders and the necessary regulatory and statutory authorities.

Aditya Infotech operates under the CP PLUS brand and offers video security and surveillance products, technologies and solutions for enterprise and consumer segments. The company provides integrated security systems and Security-as-a-Service through its distribution network.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 332.48% to Rs 142.2 crore on 89.51% jump in net sales to Rs 1,402.42 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

The counter hit the lower circuit of 5% at Rs 3,519.40 on Friday, 14 August 2026.

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