Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 35.98% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 28.42% to Rs 625.03 croreNet profit of Aditya Vision rose 35.98% to Rs 21.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.42% to Rs 625.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 486.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.84% to Rs 116.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 105.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 2671.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2259.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales625.03486.69 28 2671.622259.77 18 OPM %8.088.69 -8.539.03 - PBDT41.3234.06 21 198.88180.14 10 PBT30.6724.12 27 158.42143.12 11 NP21.7315.98 36 116.92105.49 11
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 4:50 PM IST