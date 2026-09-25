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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adon launches new range of flavoured dry fruits

Adon launches new range of flavoured dry fruits

Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Adon Agro Commodities announced the launch of its new range of flavored almonds and cashew nuts.

The new range expands the Company's presence in the value-added, ready-to-eat snacking segment. The products are processed and packed at FSSAI-licensed facilities in Navi Mumbai and are offered in resealable stand-up pouches of 100 g (5 servings of 20 g each).

Key product highlights:

Seven SKUs across two categories - four flavored almond variants and three flavored cashew variants.
Contemporary flavour profiles - Roasted & Salted, Peri Peri, Thai Chilli and Black Pepper.
100% vegetarian, with complete FSSAI-compliant nutritional, ingredient and allergen declarations on pack.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 2:50 PM IST