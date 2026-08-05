Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.70% to Rs 15.01 crore

Net profit of Adroit Infotech declined 25.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.70% to Rs 15.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15.019.837.4013.631.361.620.821.160.630.84

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